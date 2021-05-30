Economic and social activities have been grounded in some south east states following an order by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, asking residents to sit at home from May 29th to May 30th, in remembrance of the over 5 million Igbos who died during the three year civil war in Nigeria.

According to NAN, markets and streets in the state were deserted over the fear of possible attacks.

Shops around the government house axis were reportedly under lock while a combined team of security agencies were seen patrolling the streets of the state capital.

Abutu Yaro, the state commissioner of police, had earlier assured residents of adequate security and urged the people to ignore the sit-at-home order.

Some travellers who are on their way to other parts of the country complained about the delays caused by the security checks at the Niger Bridge, Onitsha in Anambra state.

The travellers reportedly said some of them were made to spend hours at the Bridgehead before crossing while those who managed to cross over to Asaba and vice versa did so on foot or through commercial motorcycles.

A commercial driver said the traffic was deliberately caused by soldiers who are searching for members of IPOB.

But commenting on the development, Tochukwu Ikenga, Anambra police public relations officer, said the security check was a routine exercise.

Ikenga said the checkpoint was part of strategies security agencies used to control and screen people coming and leaving the state.

“The check has been there before now even before the sit-at-home order. The purpose of the checkpoint is to screen road users, detect crime and maintain law and order,” he said.

“In as much as we are still analysing the security situation, the checkpoint is like an ordinary day exercise for us.”

Angela Eze, a food vendor, expressed worry and appealed to the government to be diplomatic in its approach and find a lasting solution to the problem.