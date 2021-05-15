By Ozioruva Aliu BENIN CITY – A United Kingdom (UK) based Businessman from Edo state, Mr. Monday Ohuimuwen has called for support from the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II to set up a specialised market in Benin for machineries and domestic appliances.

Ohuimuwen said the initiative has the support of Edo people in Diaspora comprising Benin, Esan and Afemai and that the palace has been contacted to inform it that such a project will soon take off in Benin City.

READ ALSOJigawa: Hisbah confiscated 308 bottles of assorted alcoholic beverages According to the International businessman, “we want the palace to help us with a land and we are suing for the Omo N’Oba’s support which will do a lot in the area of Public Relations and advertisement.”

He further explained that the way the Group intends to work is to get Edo people abroad to gather their resources and form a cooperative and the money so gathered would be invested in the business .

According to him: “We will have a specialised market, where a lot of people in Europe will pull resources together. That money will be used to send the goods to Nigeria. The good thing about it is that before the present Oba of Benin came to the throne, in one of his interviews, he stated that he likes to have something like a market for the Diaspora where they will sell imported machineries like I have mentioned. The Oba knows what we are saying.”

On the modalities for selling the goods, Ohuimuwen said: “These goods will be sent to different local governments markets where our brothers and sisters from the various villages will come and buy. Some of these local government areas have boundaries with other states, such as Delta, Kogi and Ondo, which will further buy from us and it will spread. These border states do not have as many people in Diaspora as we are.”

He pleaded with the palace of the Oba of Benin to facilitate the take-off in terms of logistics support and provision of the site to be used for the Diaspora market.

Like this: Like Loading...