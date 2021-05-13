By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin-City Apparently upset by the negative reactions that greeted his recent meeting with some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where it was resolved that the leadership of the party from the ward to the state level would be dissolved to accommodate his loyalists who came with him from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Godwin Obaseki it was gathered may have beat a retreat as he met with State Working Committee (SWC) in government house on Wednesday.

The meeting Vanguard gathered was held in the newly renovated governor’s office where the governor was said to have expressed his unhappiness over the position of the SWC which he said was “too hard” on him.

ALSO READ: PANDEF backs IGP’s directive on suspension of personnel escorting VIPs He was said to have appealed to them that contrary to insinuation, he is not taking them for granted and that he remained grateful to the PDP for giving him the platform for his re-election after falling out with his former party, the APC.

The governor was said to have told the SWC members that he has been receiving calls from his colleague governors across the country and business associates who were expressing their concern that he was falling out with the party that brought him back to power so soon.

ALSO READ: Wuyep, Jang, Useni mourn late Gen Dongonyaro A source privy to the meeting told Vanguard “The meeting was cordial; it was called by the governor where he appealed for calm. He told us that he has been receiving calls all over the country over the development. The meeting ended well and he wants us to bring our suggestions on the way forward which is expected to be forwarded to him on Friday” he said.

It would be recalled that the Edo State PDP SWC wrote the national leadership of the party protesting the alleged plot to dissolve the leadership of the party from the ward, local government area, and state levels and also complained about the delay in the appointment of commissioners.

In a strongly worded letter to the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, they alleged that Obaseki was being misled by three categories of people in the party which they identified as aspirants for the 2023 and 2024 elections, members of the party who lost during the party’s congresses and alleged godfathers they said came with the governor from the APC to the PDP who they said have refused to register into the party in their wards.

