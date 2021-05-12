[FILES] PDP leader, Secondus.

Photo: TWITTER/UCHESECONDUS

Chairman of Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Anthony Aziegbemi, has petitioned National Chairman, Uche Secondus to stop Governor Godwin Obaseki from carrying out his alleged plan to dissolve the state executive. After an emergency and expanded State Working Committee meeting at the weekend, Aziegbemi and Secretary, Hillary Otsu, resolved to petition the national leadership of the party on the need to stop dissolution of the party EXCO.

Aggrieved leadership of the state EXCO said if Obaseki wanted to harmonise PDP in the state, as he claimed, it should start from his office.

They, therefore, demanded replacement of the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu and Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie with original PDP members.

But trouble started when Obaseki allegedly held a meeting with Raymond Dokpesi, Tom Ikimi and Mike Oghiadomhe, where he (Obaseki) proposed dissolution of the state’s executive.

They said convening such a meeting was aimed at ambushing Aziegbemi, who they said, was constitutionally empowered to convene such a meeting, adding that dissolution of executive committees in Edo State was pre-judicial and would amount to contempt of court to revisit the matter.

“The genesis of the looming crisis resulted from the acquiescence of the National Working Committee members, who negotiated Obaseki’s movement to PDP to agree on integration of the new members over sharing of appointments after victory at the elections.

“We, therefore, condemn Obaseki’s re-appointment of his former SSG without consideration for the legacy PDP. We have resolved that if harmonisation must take place, it must start from Obaseki’s office,” the petition reads.

The old PDP members admitted that aspirants for the 2023 and 2024 elections were misleading Obaseki, alleging tat Sahaibu and Osarodion, as culprits who they said, have governorship and senatorial ambitions.

They also accused some former All Progressives Congress (APC) members of regarded for godfathers and some old PDP members including Osaro Idah, Charles Idahosa, Henry Tenebe, Ehigie Uzamere and Theo Okoh as those influencing Obaseki over his planned dissolution of the state executive.



