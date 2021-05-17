By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin-City The Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, Philip Ogbadu has denied reports that he and the head of the anti-cultism unit of the command colluded and released two suspected criminals accused of armed robbery and possession of firearms after allegedly collecting huge sums of money running into millions of naira.

He also insisted that the said suspects are still in the custody of the police contrary to the claims.

Ogbadu said: “If you want to know the facts you can go to CID, it is open for anybody, call the names of the suspects, they are there.

ALSO READ: Asisat Oshoala: From Ikorodu slum to being first African woman to win Champions League “Anybody who knows me knows that I don’t compromise; I am a straight jacket person. I do what is right, not only between me and you but between me and God because I am not only answerable to you but I am also answerable to God.

“Even the cult killing that was everywhere, do you see it again? We don’t permit it, but somebody is saying I am not policing?”

The suspects in question are Victor Osarentoe and Esosa Douglas who were said to have been arrested at Ogueka Community in Uhunmwonde local government area of Edo State on May 8, 2021.

Vanguard News Nigeria

