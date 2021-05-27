It was a joyous moment for Edo residents following the commencement of asphalting on the 8.3km Ekehuan Road. The project was awarded at a cost of N6,812955739.70 .



A part of the road project includes an underground drainage system, which on completion will tackle flooding problems in the area. On completion, it will “enhance the state government’s desire to transform Benin into a modern City and boost the development of Benin River Port,” a document on the contract said.



The Benin River Port is one of the big-ticket projects of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration in the state, aimed to drive industrialisation and boost export earnings.

The port project, which is being developed in partnership with China Harbour Engineering Company Limited (CHEC), would serve as conduit for products to be manufactured at the Benin Industrial and Enterprise Park, Benin Auto Park, Benin Production Centres and other industrial clusters across the state.



It will also serve as a sister port to the Lekki Deep Sea Port being developed by CHEC. Before now, movement along the road, which is the major link road to the Benin River Port Project, was a herculean task.



Motorists and residents are forced to wade through floods to access the area because of its deplorable state, leading to a hike in transport fares.



Also, many motorists complained of constant damage to their vehicles. Hence, when the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration embarked on the rehabilitation and dualisation of the road, it was seen as a relief.





A cross section of residents, who spoke with journalists at the weekend, said the timely completion of the road project would fast-track economic development along the road, which is the major link road to the Benin River Port project.



A resident in Agboma Street in the area, James Erhahon, who commended the contractor handling the project for commencing the asphalting phase of the road project, noting, “The asphalting of the road is not only timely but it will open more business opportunities for residents.



“With the pace of work, we are confident that a good part of the 8.3km road will be open to motorists. The state government should ensure that contractors handling the project move faster in delivering the project. Also, a commercial bus driver plying the road, Anderson Aigbe, expressed appreciation to the state government, adding, “This is good news for us who commute the road multiple times daily. We are excited that the state government is delivering quality and durable road projects that will stand the test of time.



