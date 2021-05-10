The Executive Chairman, Edo State Internal Revenue Service (EIRS), Mr Igbinidu Inneh, has warned traders’ associations against the collection of unauthorised revenues in the state.

Inneh, in a statement issued by EIRS’s Head, Corporate Communications Unit, Mr Eboigbe Courage, on Sunday in Benin, gave the warning during a tax meeting with members of Electronics and Computer Dealers Association of Nigeria (ECDAN) in Benin.

Inner, who was represented by EIRS’ Executive Director, Income Tax, Prince Felix Isuku, said: “The sole government’s institution legally recognised to collect and account for generated revenue is the EIRS.”

According to him, the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA) prohibits trade associations from collecting taxes on behalf of government.

He urged the association to be tax compliant by contributing their quota to the development of the state through the payment of taxes for sustainable infrastructure and human capital development.

He added that “most states have began to chart new courses, looking inwards to generate funds to execute government projects rather than depending on revenue from oil which is no longer sustainable.

“Your contribution will enable government to do more for its citizens and address issues of insecurity.

“Government is doing all within its power to create the enabling environment for businesses to thrive as well as provide job opportunities for Edo youths under several outfits.

ALSO READ: Truck loaded with ammunition discovered in Anambra “Such as Edo State Traffic and Management Agency, Public Works Volunteers, Edo State Constabulary Police, Mobile Revenue Collectors, Tax Relationship Officers among others.”

He said that “the administration of Gov. Godwin Obaseki has shown leadership, transparency and capacity in the judicious utilisation of taxpayers’ money.

“If you pay your taxes, you will have every right to query what government is doing. But if you don’t pay your taxes, criticizing government becomes difficult.”

Inneh told the trade association that, “the revenue service has provided multiple payment platforms for seamless tax remittances by taxpayers.

”These are through using Revenue Scratch Card, web payment and even the Point of Sales (PoS) device.”

The EIRS boss warned traders of the implications of tax avoidance, evasion, benefits of paying taxes/tax clearance certificate and the position of the personal income tax act (PITA) on entities authorised to collect taxes on behalf of government.

Responding, ECDAN’s chairman, Prince Paul Ani, assured the EIRS of members compliance to payment of taxes for use by the state government.

He sued for more engagement with the revenue service to assist in enlightening members.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...