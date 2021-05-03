Breaking NewsEntertainmentPolitics

Eedris Abdulkareem slams Keyamo with another diss single, ‘Senior Advocate of Nonsense’ (Audio)

Abdulkareem
Rapper and self acclaimed human rights advocate, Eedris Abdulkareem has again, slammed the minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo with another diss single, following Keyamo’s public exposure of a private communication between them years ago.

