Rapper and self acclaimed human rights advocate, Eedris Abdulkareem has again, slammed the minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo with another diss single, following Keyamo’s public exposure of a private communication between them years ago.
“Keyamo, in 2018 when you got appointed, I thought you were still a comrade. I thought you could effect change in your government. That’s why I recorded ‘Obasanjo Write Buhari Letter’ to help you in that process,” he sang.
“Yes, a lot of people supported Buhari but we all regretted it. Keyamo, your government is full of propaganda. Nigeria is no longer safe. Kidnapping our children in their own schools. Blood flowing in our cities and villages.
“Extremism na hallmark of your government, abi you wan cover Pantami link to terrorist. Is your government not a cabal wey dey pamper terrorists? No be today nyash dey back. Use Stephanie Otobo blackmail Apostle Suleman.”
Edris Abdulkareem has gone to the studio for Festus Keyamo pic.twitter.com/F71W44Youv
— Maybeks (@MayUbeku) May 2, 2021
The drama had started last week after the rapper in ‘Jaga Jaga reloaded’ accused the minister of ditching his characteristic activism since after he joined the present government.
Keyamo had fired back via his Twitter page on April 25, alleging that Abdulkareem was disgruntled after his request to join the media team of President Mohammadu Buhari in 2018 was rejected. The minister also narrated how the musician begged him for money and pleaded for help to “get into the system.”
Abdulkareem had reacted by claiming the APC cabal to which Keyamo belonged was in pain over his music release.
