In the new single, Abdulkareem made a number of allegations including one about his assailant using Stephanie Otobo, a Canada-based singer, to blackmail Apostle Suleman, the clergyman who battled a relationship scandal years ago.

“Keyamo, in 2018 when you got appointed, I thought you were still a comrade. I thought you could effect change in your government. That’s why I recorded ‘Obasanjo Write Buhari Letter’ to help you in that process,” he sang.

“Yes, a lot of people supported Buhari but we all regretted it. Keyamo, your government is full of propaganda. Nigeria is no longer safe. Kidnapping our children in their own schools. Blood flowing in our cities and villages.

“Extremism na hallmark of your government, abi you wan cover Pantami link to terrorist. Is your government not a cabal wey dey pamper terrorists? No be today nyash dey back. Use Stephanie Otobo blackmail Apostle Suleman.”

The drama had started last week after the rapper in ‘Jaga Jaga reloaded’ accused the minister of ditching his characteristic activism since after he joined the present government.