Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Benin Zonal Office in the wee hours of Sunday, May 9, 2021 arrested 52 suspected internet fraudsters. The suspects were arrested in different locations in Benin City sequel to actionable intelligence.

According to the anti graft body, the internet fraudsters arrested are Wisdom Attah, Alasa Solomon Osho, Jonathan Udofia, Emmanuel Udofia, Oyinbo Tejiri, Edoghogho Onsemudiana, Aisosa Ajayi, Paul Thomas Obinna, Osazuwa Osayamen, Madago Victor, Godwin Emmanuel, William Omorebokhae, Ezemo Junior, Iyamu Iyaro, Umoru Monsura, Efomwonyi Daniel, Omoruyi Lucky, Odion Omonzokpia, Aderho Collins, Ereomah Emmanuel, Eric Obi Ugo, Emmanuel Godwills, Solomon Lucky, Charles Endurance, Ehibor Abraham Ebuwa, Okosun Wesley and Oyase Destiny.

Others are Elvis Ohikhuore, Ugo Nweke, Faithful Omagbemi, Shuaibu McClinton, Edward Chumosa, Onoriode Precious, Emmanuel Precious, Adenegbe Hope Osaze, Kennedy Emma, Terry Edorodion, Edosa Rollins, Miller Ikuobase, Godwin Kelechi., Ogbolu Israel Uche, Okpodu Samson, Awosadere Daniel, Samuel Asenguah, Ugo Nweke, Charles Irengunju, ThankGod Udofa, Erickson Ororisela, Asemota Terry, Enaboakpe Robert , Odili Wisdom and Osawaru Martins Items recovered from the suspects include six exotic cars, laptop computers, mobile phones, documents and identity cards

The internet fraudsters will be arraigned in a Benin court as soon as investigations are completed.

In related news, operatives of the EFCC, have arrested a syndicate of five suspected land scammers in different locations of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State over alleged N23m scam.

The suspects whose ages range between 37 and 57 are, Imaikop Okon Dickson, Pius Edem Akpan, Imeh Sam George, Godwin Inyang Obong and Lucy Akpan.

They were arrested based on a petition by one Emmanuel Etti who alleged that in July 2020, he got a call from one Grace Anietie Otuekong (at large) offering to sell a landed property belonging to the mother, Lucy Akpan, purportedly to save the life of her husband, one Hon. Anietie Otuekong that was critically ill.

According to the complainant, he was made to pay the money to Lucy in cash which he did in tranches to the tune of N23m. He later suspected foul play when he requested for her account details to complete the payment and the suspects disappeared.

Investigations into the matter revealed that the syndicate specialize in acquiring the master plan of a particular land and using same to dupe unsuspecting victims after claiming to be family members. This modus operandi worked for them for years before luck ran out of them on April 28, 2021 when operatives of the Commission arrested them.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.