Janet Osemudiamen

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Enugu Zonal Office have arrested seven suspected internet fraudsters.

According to EFCC, They were arrested on April 16, 2021 at a popular hotel in the Nkponkiti – Ogui New Layout area of Enugu.

The suspects are Laure Anya, Benjamin Okoro, Eze Emmanuel, Oko Francis, Ubah Samuel, Uwandu Michael and Akpan Itoro were arrested following actionable intelligence.

They are suspected to be members of a syndicate of fraudsters who specialized on defrauding unsuspecting members of the public, mostly the foreigners through internet and computer-related fraud.

Some incriminating materials recovered from them include mobile phones and laptops.

The suspects will be charged to court.

