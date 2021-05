Former Kwara state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has reportedly been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Channels TV reports that sources at the anti-graft agency said the former Governor is currently being grilled by a crack team of operatives at the headquarters of the EFCC in Jabi Abuja.

According to the source, Ahmed arrived at the EFCC headquarters around 10 am on Monday, 17 May, to honour an invitation by the agency.

“And for the past seven hours, he has been in the interrogation room, writing statements.

“Though details of the case are still sketchy as of press time, I think it is connected to how funds to the tune of about N9billion were diverted from the coffers of Kwara state government during his tenure as Governor of Kwara state between 2011 and 2019.

“He is also expected to account for his time as Commissioner for Finance in the administration of Bukola Saraki, a former President of the Senate,” the source said.

EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the former governor responded to the commission’s invitation.

