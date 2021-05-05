The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday said it had arrested four members of a syndicate of internet fraudsters in Makurdi, Benue.

The arrest was disclosed in a statement by the spokesman for the commission, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi.

According to the statement, the four suspects were arrested on Saturday.

It explained that the suspects were arrested by operatives of the commission, following intelligence report on their alleged criminal activities in and around Makurdi metropolis.

The statement said that at the point of arrest, the principal suspect was in possession of a Mercedes Benz GLK 350, 2010 Model car and one iPhone.

Other items recovered from the suspects included two iPhone Pro Max phones, two Infinix phones and ATM cards, among others.

“They will soon be charged to court,” the statement said.

