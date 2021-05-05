Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC). Photo: WHITENIGERIAN

Economic Financial Crimes Commission has arrested an impostor Udochukwu Ugochukwu Simeon for cloning its e-mail address.

ugochukuwu allegedly created a fraudulent clone of the Commission’s e-mail address and used it to defraud unsuspecting victims.

“The 26-year-old suspect created an Outlook email account of the Commission, “efccnigeria.org.ng@outlook.com” and a webmail, info@efcc-nigeria.org.ng which he uses to impersonate the EFCC,” EFCC spokesman Wilson Uwujaren said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Investigation by the Cybercrimes Unit at the Commission’s headquarters, Abuja indicates that the suspect also uses the two fake e-mail accounts to send messages to his victims, while posing as an officer of the Commission trying to help his victims recover their stolen monies.”

Uwujaren said prior to Ugochukwu’s arrest on April 21 the suspect had already received over $3,000 (Three Thousand US Dollars) from some of his victims.

He said Ugochukwu’s activities amount to forgery, identity theft, impersonation and cybersquatting.

Uwujaren said Ugochukwu will be charged to court upon the completion of the investigation.





