On Tuesday, May 18 2021, officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) Uyo Zonal Office detained one Emmanuel Eneji, a 23-year-old movie producer, and nineteen others in Calabar, Cross River State, for alleged online fraud.

Okonkwo Chukwudi Charles, Obua Akwo Promise, Angba Murphy, Adie Stephen, Success Otu Edem, Asukwo Emmanuel, Godspower Akwo, Anibiet Nna, Jesam Akpama, and Dennis Jerry are among the nineteen suspects, all between the ages of 19 and 36.

Princewill Sunny, Godbless Olulu, Charles Onwuneme, David Njoku, Victor Francis, Goodluck Alabo, Happiness Otu, Nwadike Kelechi, and Obasi Ugochukwu are among others who have made appearances.

The suspects were apprehended in various parts of the state capital, including Ekorimim, Ifete Junction, Parliamentary Car Park, and Behind Zone 6 by Monty Suit. Their arrest was made possible by genuine intelligence about their criminal operations.

One unmarked black Toyota Corolla automobile, one red Toyota Avalon with registration number CHR 56 AF, numerous sophisticated mobile phones, computers, one WiFi Router, one Modulator-Demodulator, and flash drives were confiscated from the suspects.

As soon as the Commission’s investigation is completed, the suspects will be charged in court.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibadan Zonal Office also reportedly detained a former soldier, Adebisi Jamiu, and 33 others for suspected internet fraud in the early hours of Tuesday,18 May 2021.

The individuals were apprehended in various locations throughout Oshogbo, the state capital of Osun.

Jamiu, a 22-year-old former soldier, and the other suspects were detained after verified intelligence about their alleged involvement in cybercrime led to their detention.

Muritala Olaniyi Lateef, Wasiu Olajide, Wasiu Sadiq, Olaniran Abiodun, Ayodeji Tosin, Olaniran Tayo, Oginni Oluwaseun, Oginni Olatunde, Ojuade Oluwafemi, and Ibrahim Wande are among the other suspects.

Others are Oladiran Olayinka, Akinjobi Akinwunmi, Abayomi Aderohunmi, Olaoluwa Temitope, Idowu Olawale, Lawrence Taiwo, Ojo Gbenga, Tiamiyu Farouk, Oladele Seun, Akiniyi Boluwatife, Olaoluwa Mutiu, Olakunle Omolofe, Olalere Samad, Edbadon Johnson, Oketunbi Kayode, Gbeyide Tomiwa, Oluwanisola Elmuqsit, Bathlomew John, Ibikunle James, Olamide Oluwaseyi, Yusuf Mohammed, Adebola Ibrahim, and Ajayi Muyiwa

The suspects have given the Commission voluntary testimonies and will be charged in court as as soon as the investigations are completed.

