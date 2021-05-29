Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Sokoto state have arrested one Omotade-Sparks Amos Sewanu, an operator of the Inks Nation Ponzi Scheme over a N32m fraud.

Omotade-Sparks who hails from Badagry Lagos State was declared wanted by the EFCC in November 2020 after efforts to apprehend him failed. He is the alleged mastermind of a huge pyramid investment scheme through which many citizens were defrauded of monies to the tune of over Thirty-Two Million Naira.

According to ChannelsTV, EFCC in a statement on Friday, 28 May, by Wilson Uwujaren, its spokesperson, said the suspect was arrested in Sokoto on Thursday.

“He had floated a phony online digital currency called “Pinkoin”, which lured many Nigerians to invest between one thousand naira to one hundred thousand naira with a promise of unrealistic returns and went ahead to distribute a payment card called “Pink Card” to further confuse his victims.

“Omotade-Sparks equally made false claims that he was in partnership with the EFCC to persuade people to invest in his devious scheme.”

“The scammer was not licensed to operate a financial institution. He will be arraigned in court at the conclusion of an investigation.”