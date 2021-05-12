Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested eleven suspected illegal oil bunkerers in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

According to EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, six of the suspects were arrested along ÑPA Road, Port Harcourt last week, while the other five suspects were arrested on Sunday at the same location.

Uwajaren said, the suspects were arrested based on verified intelligence obtained by the EFCC, on their alleged involvement in illegal oil bunkering.

The suspects, according to him, include; Adinadu Chinonso; Chinedu Okoh; Paul Ejiofo; Christian Nweke, Nnaji Chidinma and Donatus Nnamani,others are Francis Ezeakalam; Uchenna Asiegbu; Uchenna Okah, Ibrahim Olapade and Ndidi Akuneho

Items recovered include: three Mack Trucks without any registration number, one Volkswagen bus and one Nissan car.

The EFCC spokesman said, the trucks were fully loaded with products suspected to be illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), while the remaining two vehicles were loaded with cellophane bags containing same products. He said, the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.



No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...