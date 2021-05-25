By Soni Daniel A top politician and businessman from Niger State, Mohammed Umar, is now cooling his head in the custody of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for defrauding a job-seeker to the tune of N200,000.

The said politician had initially demanded the sum of N750,000 from the job-seeker to facilitate the procurement of employment with the Nigeria Customs Service for him.

However, the job-seeker reportedly paid a deposit of N200,000 to Umar, a Bida-based politician, and businessman, and promised to complete the payment upon the receipt of the Customs employment letter.

READ ALSO: Corruption obstacle to development — ICPC boss Although Umar, acting with another man, whose name was given by the EFCC as Alhaji Isa Musa, provided the victim with an ’employment letter’ it was rejected and described as fake when he presented same to the Nigeria Customs Service.

A statement by the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said that the suspect was promptly arrested by operatives from its Cybercrime Section on May 18, 2021, following a petition from the scammed job-seeker.

“Umar allegedly requested for the sum of N750, 000 from the victim to facilitate the employment. However, the victim gave him a deposit of N200, 000 and promised to pay the balance when he gets his appointment letter.

“The victim was issued an appointment letter, but upon presentation, it was discovered to be fake. The distraught victim consequently petitioned the EFCC, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

“The suspect’s accomplice, one Alhaji Isa Musa is still at large.

“The suspect will be charged to court when investigation is concluded,” the statement said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

