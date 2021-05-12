Abdulrasheed Bawa, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has revealed that among items seized from Diezani Alison-Madueke, Nigeria’s former Petroleum Resources Minister, are $153 million and 80 choice property valued at $80m.

This revelation was contained in the April edition of the anti-graft’s magazine, EFCC Alert.



The EFCC boss, in the publication, noted that bringing the former minister to justice was still far from reality, given the fact that she was out of Nigeria’s jurisdiction, acknowledging the challenges associated with bringing her home to face justice.



“There are several cases surrounding Diezani’s case. I was part of that investigation, and we have done quite a lot. In one of the cases, we recovered $153 million; we have secured the final forfeiture of over 80 properties in Nigeria valued at about $80 million. We have done quite a bit on that.



“The other cases as it relates to the $115 million INEC bribery is also ongoing across the federation. We are looking forward to the time we will, maybe, have her in the country, and, of course, review things and see what will happen going forward. The case has certainly not been abandoned,” Bawa said.



“I am not going to pay allegiance to individuals in the government,” Bawa noted while responding to a question on how he would be dealing with powerful government officials in the discharge of his assignment as EFCC chair.

He noted that he will resign from office rather than engage in any image-denting act.



Bawa pointed out that though he was young, he had paid the price on the job, having been among the pioneer staff of EFCC, rising through the ranks to reach the top.



He stated, “I rose through the ranks. The only job I know after graduation is the EFCC, which I joined in 2004. I rose through the ranks from an ordinary team member, to the first EFCC team leader from the regular staff of the commission.



“ I became a sectional head, became the zonal head in Ibadan, zonal head in Port Harcourt, and zonal head in Lagos. Lagos is the biggest operational hub of the EFCC with over 600 personnel. Port Harcourt is next to it in terms of complexity and staff strength. I happen to be the first EFCC regular staff to head three different zones before my appointment as the chairman.”

