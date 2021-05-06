Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 arrested 30 internet fraud suspects, also known as Yahoo-Yahoo Boys, in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The suspects include: Adigun Oladapo, Olamilekan Ogunsola, Fuad Abidemi, Haastrup Samuel, Olamide Adeyemi, Akinola Abideen, Ebenezer Haastrup, Kehinde Adeyemi, Quadri Kareem, Abubakar Abdulbashit, Damilola Akinola, Ola-Oluwa Samuel, David Oyewole, Mojereola Toheeb, Isaac Chikezie, Joshua Chiekezie, Abdulsalam Opeyemi and Abawonjo Abdulazeez.

Others are, Ganiyu Olanrewaju, Adeleke Ibrahim, Taiwo Ganiyu, Oke Gideon, Olakunle Adebisi, Ajani Samuel, Joshua Ogizien, Sodiq Olasupo, Olamilekan Mubarak, Adeniyi Olashile, Rotimi Adeyemi and Rasaq Olanrewaju.

Additionally according to Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested six suspected illegal oil bunkerers.

They were arrested on Saturday, May 2, 2021 at Orije Amadi, Old Government Reservation Area ( G.R.A), Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The suspects: Ggadagri Igho; Taiwo Adepoju; Saviour Ukpong; Evans Dike, Nsikak Magnus and Daniel Uebari were arrested based on verified intelligence and discreet surveillance by the EFCC.

They were arrested alongside one Tanker with registration number XR 690 PHC, loaded with suspected illegally refined product. Other items recovered from them are: a Toyota Camry car, eight drums, five jerry cans and 65 sacks of products suspected to be illegally refined petroleum product and a pumping machine and hose.

The suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna Zonal Head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Harry Erin on Tuesday, May 5, 2021 met with Compliance Officers of Banks in an effort to improve the synergy and cooperation between the EFCC and the financial institutions in the fight against all forms of criminality within the banking sector.

According to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Harry Erin in his welcome address, thanked the bankers for being able to attend the meeting while charging them to uphold banking ethics, and alert the Commission of any unwholesome practice in the sector.

Reiterating the fact that banks are important stakeholders in the fight against corruption, the Zonal Head however bemoaned delayed response by banks to letters from the Commission.

Harry Erin, also listed giving customers’ information to unauthorized persons and non-adherence to Know-Your-Customer rule, among challenges in the Commission’s relationship with banks.

He called on banks to work together with the EFCC in tracing customers who perpetrate criminal activities using the institutions.

