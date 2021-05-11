Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested six suspected internet fraudsters. The suspects are Edesiri Epete, Roland Francis, Kelvin Eyeno, Adebayo Oloye, Edwin Ochuko and Jonson Godwin. Five of them were arrested between May 5 and 7, 2021 at a hideout in Shimex Estate, Pyakasa, Abuja, while the other was arrested at Queens Estate, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

According to the, EFCC, the arrest followed actionable intelligence received by the EFCC, on their suspicious lifestyle, which is not supported by any legitimate means of livelihood.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the suspects are involved in romance scam on social media, using fake identities of Caucasian men or women to defraud unsuspecting victims of their hard-earned monies.

The suspects have made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.

Similarly, the anti graft agency wishes to notify the public that a certain Peter Akpanke is no longer a staff of the Commission and has no authority to represent it or carry out any business in the name of the Commission.

This disclaimer became necessary following reports that Akpanke, who was dismissed from the agency, had been parading himself as a bona fide operative of the EFCC and using the false identity to harass and extort unsuspecting members of the public especially in Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.

The Commission enjoins members of the public to desist from relating with Akpanke or according him any privilege due to an officer of the law.

They are also advised to report any further solicitations from Akpanke to the nearest EFCC office or police station.

Janet Osemudiamen

