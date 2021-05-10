The Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering, SCUML, of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has sought improved collaboration between the Commission and Self-Regulatory Organisations, SROs, in the fight against money-laundering and terrorism financing in Nigeria.

Speaking during a three-day courtesy visit to professional bodies, Non-governmental organisations, NGOs and stakeholders in Lagos, the Director of SCUML, Daniel Isei, said that the visit was key in creating awareness in the fight against money laundering and counter- terrorism in Nigeria.

According to,Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Efcc, Daniel Isei, who said NGOs were vulnerable for abuse and misuse, added that the cooperation of the self-regulatory bodies would ensure the success of the preventive measures to check the scourge of terrorism financing in Nigeria.

The SCUML boss, commended the efforts of the professional bodies in complying with some of the requirements of SCUML in the aspects of registration and reporting.

He, therefore, sought greater partnership and improved synergy in ensuring that “due diligence is carried out on the organisations registered under the SROs and subsequently regulate the activities of these organisations.”

In her remarks, Dame Onome Joy Adewuyi, President, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, expressed her gratitude over the visit and assured the Commission of the body’s collaboration in tackling money laundering and terrorism financing.

According to her, “The fight against money laundering is in the interest of everyone, as it will help to improve our rating at the international community.”

Also speaking, Oyebisi Oluseyi, President of Nigeria Network of NGOs, NNNGOs, assured the body’s continued cooperation and support in ensuring that “transparency is improved and there is total compliance to the requirements of the law.”

Among the organisations visited by the SCUML team are: Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN; Nigeria Network of NGOs (NNNGOs); Spaces for Changes Coalition (S4C); Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN); Associate of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN) and Lagos State Lottery Board (LSLB).

Janet Osemudiamen