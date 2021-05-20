The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and Brazil have agreed to work together more closely on issues such as fraud, cybercrime, and a variety of transnational organized crimes that threaten both countries economies.

The EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, paid a courtesy call to the Brazilian Embassy in Abuja on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, giving this indication.

The EFCC chairman, Ricardo Guerra de Araujo, who was met by the Brazilian Ambassador, expressed sadness for the activities of fraudsters targeting foreigners and foreign firms, which he said constituted a danger to Nigeria’s image and efforts to attract direct foreign investment.

Bawa stated that the Commission will cooperate with the embassy to combat the threat of fraudsters, recalling the Commission’s efforts in assisting to bust a Nigerian fraud organization that cheated a Brazilian bank in the early 2000s.

He said it in his statement. Ambassador Araujo stated that he has spent enough time in Nigeria to recognize that only a small number of Nigerians are engaging in fraudulent activities. He expressed sadness, however, that the dishonest acts of a small minority were diverting him from his core purpose of boosting trade connections between Nigeria and Brazil.

As a result, he requested assistance from the EFCC in monitoring the actions of scammers targeting Brazilian enterprises.

As a result, the parties agreed to improve law enforcement-to-law enforcement engagement by appointing desk officers to facilitate information sharing.

According to the EFCC, The EFCC chief was followed on the visit by Chile Okoroma, Director of Legal and Prosecution, and Abdulkarim Chukkol, Director of Operations, among others.

