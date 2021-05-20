By Olasunkanmi Akoni Lagos State Government has stressed the need for staff to be emotional stable in order to enhance optimal delivery of service and governance to residents.

Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, made the remark on Thursday, at the opening of a 3-day Ministerial retreat in Lekki, Lagos, with the theme: “Leading with Emotional Intelligence for Organisatonal Success.”

According to Elegushi, the retreat held for staff of the ministry, became imperative to ensure that workers are well motivated and sensitive to their emotional wellbeing.

READ ALSO:Police debunk rumour of Lekki kidnappings He maintained that the retreat was apt for the mid-management and senior management staff of the ministry after a very busy period of Ramadan and Eid-el-Fitr celebration to brainstorm, re-strategize and reinvent ways on chatting a better course.

“The retreat would afford every member of staff irrespective of their position feel free to offer or voice out their minds on ways of improving the work ethics or mode of operations that could further enhance the progress of the ministry and Lagos State in general, which ordinarily wouldn’t have been possible if in the office.

“The retreat will serve as an opportunity for every member of staff to relax and refill after a very busy period and secondly, it will be an opportunity for members of staff to learn, unlearn and relearn,” Elegushi said.

Also, the commisioner said the choice of the theme for the retreat could not have been ordinary but divine, particularly apt for the present situation in the country, and Lagos in particular, “if we are to bring sanity into our social and work place.

“With the calibre of our guest speaker, Mrs Titilayo Akisanya, a seasoned administrator and currently the Vice President, Chattered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM), participants would be well- equipped knowledge wise.”

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mrs Adebunmi Adekanye, said for a staff to deliver optimally, he or she has to be emotionally stable and well motivated.

‘”Let me express appreciation to the Governor Sanwo-Olu-led administration for not leaving any stone unturned in ensuring job satisfaction by motivating its workforce and being sensitive to their emotional wellbeing as being witnessed today,” Adekanye said.

Also in her remark, Akisanya, enjoined all, including the participants to ensure they implore emotional intelligence in their day to day dealings and interaction, stressing that if well adhered to would make all hitherto eluded peace be speedily restored in the country, as well as further instill undiluted love and unity that would catapult the country to the promised land.

