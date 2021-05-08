The three 2020/2021 English Football League (EFL) play-off finals could be rearranged to allow the all-English UEFA Champions League final to be staged at Wembley in London.

Manchester City’s clash with Chelsea is currently scheduled to take place on May 29 in Istanbul.

But, after the Government announced Turkey had been added to the “red list” of high-risk countries on Friday, calls for a change of venue for the all-Premier League affair have intensified.

UK citizens returning from “red list” countries are required to quarantine at a Government-approved hotel for 10 days.

Wembley is due to host the Championship play-off final on May 29, with the League One and League Two equivalents arranged for the following two days.

It is understood the EFL would consider all options —- including altering the arrangements for those fixtures to accommodate the Champions League final —- should they be contacted by UEFA.

That could mean the matches being played on different dates, or at alternative venues.

There has so far been no approach from UEFA and the governing body is continuing with preparations for the Champions League final to be played at the Ataturk Stadium as planned.

