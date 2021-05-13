By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus, House of Representatives has urged Nigerian Muslims to pray for wisdom and the spirit of justice on the country’s leaders.

The Caucus said that only wisdom and the spirit would enable the leaders to engender unity, peace and progress of the county built on just, fair and egalitarian principles.

The caucus which felicitated with the Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitr said their prayer request was in view of the numerous challenges facing the country.

These, they said, included the incessant killings, kidnappings and the general state of insecurity across the county amongst others.

A statement by the leader of the Caucus, Hon. Kingsley Chinda on Thursday assured that the country shall triumph in the end.

Also read: Workers’ Salary: Buhari committed to welfare of Nigerian workers, APC tells PDP The statement read thus: “For myself and on behalf of Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus, House of Representatives, I join well-meaning Nigerians to felicitate with Muslim faithful across the globe, particularly those in Nigeria, on the occasion of this year’s Eid Mubarak celebration.

“I heartily rejoice with our Muslim brethren and urge them to use this special occasion to continue to exhibit the spirit of tolerance, sacrifice, selflessness, mutual love and peaceful coexistence with others.

“I also urge that this year’s celebration should further afford our Muslim brethren the opportunity to continue to pray for wisdom and for the spirit of justice to be bestowed on our Leaders, and for the unity, peace and progress of our dear county, built on just, fair and egalitarian principles.

“This is in view of the numerous challenges facing us as a people, including several killings, kidnappings and the general state of insecurity across the county, coupled with the intractable crisis of leadership, rudderless economy, seeming divisive tendencies occasioned by invidious governmental policies and actions, which have more than ever polarized and weakened our collective drive and nationalist spirit.

“Equally, of concern is the need for everyone to continue to stay safe and help stop the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus (Covid-19) global pandemic which since early 2020 has continued to ravage several countries of the world, including our dear Nigeria.

“I am confident that God is on our side and with us playing our individual and collective selfless and patriotic roles, we shall triumph in the end.

“Once again, congratulations and Happy Eid Mubarak to our Muslim brethren.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

