…Says Aso Rock burglary nation’s most trying time By Chris Ochayi, ABUJA The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has lamented that the country was indeed in a deep trying time following the recent burglary incident in the Aso Rock residence of the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Chairman, Contact and Mobilization Committee, and member, Steering Committee, CUPP, Rev. Olusegun Peters, whose remarks were contained in a message to felicitate with Muslim faithful on the occasion of the celebration of Eid-El-Fitr, noted that the state of the nation was very bad.

The CUPP, however, enjoined Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of love, peace, tolerance, forgiveness and hard work as we renew our faith in the fatherland.

According to the statement; “The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, felicitates with Moslems on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebrations which mark the end of Ramadan.

Also read: 2023: APC having presidential candidate from North unconstitutional —Ndume “There is no doubt that the month-long fasting afforded our Moslem brothers and sisters the opportunity to rededicate themselves to God and prayed for the nation in this period of political upheavals, economic recession, social discontent, religious disharmony and insecurity across the country.

“CUPP enjoins Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of love, peace, tolerance, forgiveness and hard work as we renew our faith in the fatherland and build a strong, united, progressive and decent democratic society.

“The state of the nation is very bad. Nigeria is at a crossroads of its existence with unprecedented insecurity and bloodshed across the country.

“The people have lost confidence in governments at all levels as the nation has been turned to a killing field by terrorists, insurgents, militants, bandits, gunmen, hoodlums and kidnappers.

“The citizens are no longer safe, security agents are killed daily, private and public buildings set ablaze, and a security breach at the supposed impenetrable Aso Rock, where the residence of the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari was burgled on Monday 10th May 2021. It is indeed a trying time for our nation.

“The Coalition urges Nigerians to pray for the country. With our collective efforts, we shall make Nigeria great again.”

