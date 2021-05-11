FRSC Photo:Twitter

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Command in Kano State has deployed 1,820 personnel to ensure a hitch-free Eid-el-Fitr celebration in the state.

Mr Zubairu Mato, the State FRSC Sector Commander, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Kano.

Mato said three ambulances, 16 patrol vans, one tow truck and personnel have been deployed on major routes and highways.

He said these were to ensure the free flow of traffic on critical road junctions, adding the measure will run from May 11 to May 17.

The Sector Commander said that the deployed personnel include 120 Officers, 1,250 regular Marshals and 450 Special Marshals.

He said they are to provide effective enforcement of traffic laws, traffic control at strategic locations (including routes to Eid Praying grounds), emergency rescue services and removal of road obstructions within the festive period.

“The objective of the operation is to enhance FRSC visibility on the road through the deployment of personal and logistics to reduce road traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries.

“Ensure strict compliance to COVID-19 Health Protection Report 2021, speedy removal of obstruction on our roads and enlighten members of the public on the need to stick to road safety rules during the festive period.

“The Command has already commenced aggressive public sensitisation campaigns and stakeholders engagements to ensure effective compliance to the PTF’s directives on COVID-19 protocol for inter-state travels.

“The use of face mask by commuters, sanitation of motor parks against the spread of COVID-19 virus, social distancing in commuter vehicles, ensure adequate ventilation in commuter vehicles while on transit, use of hand sanitisers by drivers and passengers, among others,” he said.

Mato said that the operation would focus on traffic violations such as speed violation, overloading, wrongful overtaking, lane indiscipline, road obstruction, illegal use of spy number plates, among others.

He urged members of the public to report road obstructions and road traffic crashes to the nearest FRSC office within the State or call 08077690490, 08077690771, 08077690012, 122 (FRSC Toll-free), 112 (National Toll-free Emergency Number)

Mato said he wished everyone happy Sallah celebrations.

