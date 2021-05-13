Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State. By Bashir Bello, Kano Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has declared Friday as work-free day to enable Muslim faithful to continue with the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

The state commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba announced this in a statement on Thursday.

Garba said the decision was in consideration of the fact that Wednesday, May 12, which was part of the two-day Eid holiday declared by the federal government fell within the 30 days of Ramadan period.

ALSO READ: Insecurity: FG set to prosecute 400 Boko Haram financiers — Malami According to the statement, “the Governor felicitated with the Muslim Ummah on this auspicious period that calls for sober reflection and sharing of goodwill among adherents.

“The Governor urged people in the state to use the occasion, particularly during Juma’at service to pray for peace to continue to reign in the state and the country in general,” the statement however reads.

Vanguard News Nigeria

