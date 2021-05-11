By Tordue Salem, Abuja The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has tasked Nigerians, especially Muslims, on peaceful co-existence with other Nigerians and prayer to overcome the country’s challenges, at this period of Eid-el-Fitr.

The Speaker through a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Lanre Lasisi, said: “Nigeria faces challenges at the moment, which is why as citizens, we should pray to our Creator for solutions even as leaders try their best to address the issues.”

Gbajabiamila congratulated Nigerian Muslims for the successful completion of fasting in the Holy Month of Ramadan, praying that Allah would accept their acts of ibadah during the period.

He urged Muslims to internalize the lessons learned during the month of Ramadan for a better society.

He said the Islamic religion emphasizes peace, which is why every Muslim must be peaceful in their conduct wherever they find themselves.

Gbajabiamila wished all Muslims a peaceful Sallah celebration, calling for vigilance and caution while celebrating.

