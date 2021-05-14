Darius-Ishaku … As Deputy Urges Muslims To Pray for Unity

By Femi Bolaji

Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku has charged Muslim ummah to remain vigilant against terrorists and bandits lurking around towns and villages to cause untold hardship on farmers and residents alike.

This came as his Deputy Haruna Manu, urged Muslims to sustain prayers against forces threatening the continuous coexistence of various nationalities in Nigeria.

Ishaku In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan Abu, to felicitate with Muslims on the completion of the 30 days Ramadan fast, lamented the damage insurgency and kidnappings has done to farming.

He further called for unity across ethnic and religious divides against the scourge of insecurity.

Ishaku however expressed happiness that peace has gradually returned to virtually all communities in the state and commended them for their support for the efforts of the government that made this possible.

He also praised the Muslim Ummah for subjecting themselves to discipline and self-denial which he said was the trademark of Ramadan fasting and prayed Allah to grant their heart desires.

He also enjoined those yet to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so for the good of the state.

His Deputy, Haruna Manu, who spoke after eid prayers, in Jalingo, the state capital, said all citizens of Nigeria needs to stand together.

According to him, “we need to be united now more than ever amidst call for division in some quarters.

“We are better together and we all need this country to remain one for us to triumph.”

He moreover charged Muslim faithfuls to invite the teachings of Ramadan and continue with their good deeds.

