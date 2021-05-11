By Olasunkanmi Akoni The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Lagos State Command has deployed over 1,942 officers and men to ensure adequate protection of lives and property during and after the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The Commandant of NSCDC, Lagos State, Ayeni P. K disclosed this on Tuesday, in his congratulatory message to Muslim ummah as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Fitri which marks the end of Ramadan fast.

Also read: FG declares Wednesday, Thursday, as Public Holidays to mark Eid-eI-Fitr celebration Ayeni also called for peace, love and unity among the residents of the state during and after the celebration while guaranteeing the security of lives and property during the festivity.

He seized the opportunity to warn criminal elements, particularly vandals in the state to desist from their evil acts of economic sabotage or be ready to face the full wrath of the law.

“I assure you we will not go to bed during the holidays but rather remain fervent and committed to our core mandates and statutory functions, as provided by the law,” he stated.

