Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has urged Nigerians to have full recourse to God for a solution to insecurity challenges in the country.

The governor made the call in his message to Muslims in Delta and across the country on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration which was conveyed in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba.

He said that Muslims and Christians should intensify prayers to complement the Federal and states’ governments’ efforts at ending insecurity in the country.

He said that Nigerians should also pray for the peace of the nation and to avert a possible third wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Okowa urged the Muslim faithful to extend the spiritual benefits of Ramadan: love, peace and justice, to their daily living “as through this, they will be contributing to the development of the nation”.

He charged all Muslim faithful and Nigerians to use the celebration for sober reflection and supplication for peace, unity and progress of the nation.

According to Okowa, this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration is coming at a time when the country is plagued by varying security challenges, which call for fervent prayers.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Delta, I extend warmest wishes to Muslims celebrating Eid-el-Fitr in Delta, Nigeria and around the world.

“I congratulate His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, and all our countrymen and women who have successfully undertaken the month-long Ramadan fasting.

“It is my hope and prayer that Ramadan’s spiritual lessons and the Holy Prophet’s teachings of piety, love, justice, fairness, equity, peaceful co-existence, tolerance, honesty and dedication to duty will guide our interactions and daily living.”



