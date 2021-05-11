The Police Command in Nasarawa says it has deployed 4,500 personnel to ensure hitch-free Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Ramhan Nansel, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Lafia.

Nansel quoted the Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, as congratulating Muslims in the state on the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan fasting.

He called on the people of the state to use the period of the celebrations for sober reflection and offer prayers for the peace and stability of the state and the nation at large.

“The state police command is committed to providing an enabling environment for hitch-free celebrations,” the police spokesman said.

Nansel further said that police personnel had been deployed in strategic locations in major towns, eid praying grounds, recreational centres and other public places, while rigorous patrol would be sustained on the highways for the safety of travellers.

“Furthermore, undercover operatives have also been deployed in the nook and crannies of the state for surveillance and information gathering.

“The command also wishes to call on the good people of the state to live in peace with one another, irrespective of their ethnic or religious affiliations.

“They should also report any likely breach of peace in their areas to the police for prompt action,” he said.

It advised members of the public in distress before, during and after the festive period to call the command’s numbers for prompt response.

