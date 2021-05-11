The Police in Kwara have warned politicians in the state not to turn Eid praying ground into a political rally during the Eid-fitr prayers.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Mohammed Bagega, gave the warning in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ajayi Okasanmi on Wednesday in Ilorin.

“I wish to use this medium to inform the people of Kwara that some people have perfected plans to disrupt the peace and harmony in existence in the state using the Eid praying ground as a venue.

“The command, therefore, warn politician not to turn Eid praying ground to a political rally. Anybody found in possession of any dangerous items like arms and ammunition will be treated as a criminal.

“No sachet water is allowed on the praying ground as adequate water has been provided for ablution.

“No chanting of party slogan of any kind, praise-singing of VIPs within the praying ground will also not be allowed.

Bagega said.

He further warned that the police had the determination to deal decisively with anybody found committing a crime before, during, and after the celebration.

He further warned that the police had the determination to deal decisively with anybody found committing a crime before, during, and after the celebration.

The commissioner, however, assured the residents of a hitch-free celebration, saying that adequate security arrangements had been put in place across the length and breadth of the state to ensure that.

He congratulated Muslim faithful for the successful conclusion of Ramadan fast and urged them to enjoy the holiday without any fear of molestation.

Bagega advised members of the public to report suspicious persons or acts within their environment using: 08126275046 and 07032069501.

