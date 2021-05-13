A map of Nigeria Executive Chairman of Keffi Local Government Council, Nasarawa, Alhaji Abdulrahman Maigoro, has urged Nigerians not to curse the country’s leaders but continue to pray for their success.

Maigoro stated this in his Eid-el Fitr message, while speaking with newsmen in Keffi on Thursday.

He said that what the leaders needed from Nigerians was their prayers so that they would be able to continue to provide the much-needed dividends of democracy for them.

“Nigerians should continue to pray for their leaders rather than cursing them, in the interest of development and growth of the country.

“We thank Allah for the successful Ramadan fast and for sparing our lives to celebrate this year’s Sallah peacefully.

ALSO READ: Judiciary Autonomy: Oba of Benin urges governors’ compliance “I urge Muslims, the people of Keffi and Nigerians in general to sustain their prayers for the unity, peace, progress and stability of the country.

“We should continue to embrace the spirit of love, tolerance, forgiveness and brotherhood being preached by Islam and other religions,” he said.

Maigoro also appealed to Muslim faithful to strengthen the bond of friendship and unity across the country and always exhibit the lessons of Ramadan for progress and development of the country.

He urged well-spirited individuals to extend their hands of fellowship to the needy and the less-privileged in the society.

The chairman also implored parents to accord priority to the education of their children, adding “education is key to societal development”.

The council boss called on Muslims and other Nigerians to continue to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols in order to remain safe.

