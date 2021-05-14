By Victor Ahiuma-Young ABUJA — Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has pleaded with Muslims to intensify prayers for spiritual solutions to the insecurity and other myriad of challenges facing the country. “We take faith in the prayers of the Muslim Ummah during this Ramadan that the siege of insecurity in Nigeria will be a thing of the past very soon,’’ it stated.

In an Eid-el-Fitr message, President of NLC, Ayuba Wabba, also demanded for serious oversight of the security votes, noting “a good fight against insecurity must be founded on accountability given the need to mobilize public confidence, goodwill and commitment in breaking the backbone of those bent on imposing a state of anarchy on Nigeria.

Wabba said: “Eid-el-fitr speaks of love and sacrifice. We must be prepared to make the needed sacrifice to rid our country of the expanding wave of violence in every part of Nigeria. We must hear something, see something, say something and do something with every sense of love and patriotism to reclaim our dear motherland from the cataclysmic periphery that the enemies of Nigeria want us fall headlong into.

We use this season of the conclusion of Ramadan to remember and salute members of our Armed Forces – the military, the police, the para-military agencies and the intelligence community – for their sacrifice, courage and commitment in the fight against terrorism and other forms of violent crimes. Many of them have paid the supreme price in this fight. We pray for the repose of the souls of all the faithful departed and for God to grant comfort to the families our slain security operatives left behind. We also use this occasion to urge our security operatives not to relent. To whom much is committed, much is also expected!

“As we canvassed during the recently held National Summit on Peace and Security, we urge the Federal Government to take the crisis of insecurity in the country more seriously. We call for serious oversight over security votes and appropriations in Nigeria.

“We call on government to prioritize human and social security as the fulcrum of sustainable peace and progress. We demand that State Governors still hesitant to pay the National Minimum Wage and Governors sacking and retrenching workers should stop constructing the ecosystem for insecurity and instability.

‘’Enough is enough! In the same vein, we reject and condemn recent statements on plans to slash workers’ salaries. That would be antithetical to the spirit of Eid-el-fitr. At this time, Nigerian workers deserve and demand an increase in salaries.

“We were almost overwhelmed by the ravaging pangs of the novel corona virus pandemic and there seemed to be no help in sight. We are grateful that our prayers are answered and there are now vaccines against the virus at bay.”

