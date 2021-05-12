Bola Tinubu A National Leader of All Progressives Congress, Chief Bola Tinubu, has urged Muslims to be better and treat one another with greater compassion and understanding as Ramadan fast ends.

Tinubu gave the advice in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

He also advised Muslims and other Nigerians to build a better society that would free from violence and hatred.

Also read: Christmas celebration: Jonathan urges Nigerians to show love, unity “We must never condone works and words of those who would do evil or put a brother against a brother and Nigerian against a Nigerian.

“Now that the holy month of Ramadan is ending, we must counsel ourselves not to forget its great lessons. We must be better than we were.

“I join Muslims in Nigeria and across the world in marking the faithful completion of this year’s Ramadan fast – one of the most critical pillars of Islam,” he said.

Tinubu noted that Ramadan taught to love and compassion, among other virtues.

“We observe this holy month in order to bring more compassion and love unto this world and in our relations with all we meet – friends as well as strangers, fellow Muslims as well as those of other faiths or beliefs,” he said.

The former governor of Lagos State added that Ramadan teachings must guide Muslims’ actions and conducts.

He implored Nigerians to continue to pray for the country.

“Let us remember President Muhammadu Buhari and his government in our prayers so that they may be given the strength and wisdom to protect the nation, defeat the challenges that confront us and help establish Nigeria as a more prosperous and just land.

“Let us pray for our brave soldiers and security agents confronting insurgents and bandits.

“We must keep in close remembrance, those whose lives have been lost to or impaired by terrorism as well as those who have been lost to or harmed by the global pandemic – COVID-19.

“May we see an end to this disease and its consequences in no distant time,” Tinubu prayed.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...