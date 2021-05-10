eid-el-fitri By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja The Federal Government has declared Wednesday 12th and Thursday 13th May 2021 as Public Holidays to mark this year’s Eid-il-Fitr celebration.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Shuaib Belgore announced this in a statement Monday in Abuja.

He said the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola while making the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government congratulated the Muslim faithful and called on Nigerians to use the period to pray for peace, stability and economic transformation in the land.

“Aregbesola who believes that development cannot thrive in a rancorous atmosphere urged all Nigerians to be law-abiding and embrace the spirit of love, self-discipline, kindness, and tolerance, as taught by the Holy Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him)”, the statement noted.

READ ALSO: 2022 AWCON qualifiers: Nigeria to tackle Ghana in first round The minister also called on all security agencies in the country to be more courageous and patriotic to surmount the ongoing battle against resurging insecurity and activities of criminal elements in Nigeria.

He assured that the resolve of President Muhammadu Buhari-led’s administration to end the scourge of crime and criminality in the country and restore peace to every nook and cranny of Nigeria was sacrosanct.

“This administration will not be deterred in its efforts, until every Nigerian and resident of the country, is free to move around without fear of any threat to his/her life and property. We are therefore putting necessary measures and strategies in place to strengthen the stability of the country as well as ensuring the economic prosperity of our dear nation,” he emphasised.

Vanguard News Nigeria

