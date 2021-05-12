By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja Ahead of the Eid-il-Fitr celebrations, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC said it has deployed new tactics and technology to detect crime and stem the wave of insecurity in the country.

Commandant General of the NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi disclosed this in a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja and signed by the Director, Public Relations of the Corps, DCC Olusola Odumosu.

“The Corps has set up a technology called Integrated Electronic Arrest Reporting System (I-EARS) to make collation of security data and information concerning all manner of crimes very seamless in the face of planning and orchestration of strategic action for security operations by the Corps”, the statement noted.

Dr Audi also ordered the 15 Zonal Commandants of the Corps to beef up security in all the state Commands under their jurisdiction by deploying improved tactics to maintain security before, during, and after the celebrations.

According to the statement, the directive became necessary following threats of attacks by miscreants and bandits in different parts of the country which as a matter of necessity must be forestalled.

The CG added that “there is need to deploy different scientific approaches to combat insecurity at this time, hence, his resolve for tactical deployment of conventional and specialized personnel with appropriate operational equipment to strategic locations such as Eid praying grounds, recreational centres, motor parks, shopping malls, markets, and other Critical National Assets and Infrastructure while surveillance personnel are deployed for covert duties with a view to gathering credible intelligence”.

Dr Audi noted that while the present security situation in the country may be worrisome, he is optimistic that all the challenges threatening the fabric of the nation's collective existence would soon be a thing of the past.

While congratulating the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Nigeria Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari and the Muslim Ulama across the country on this year’s Sallah celebration, Dr Audi called on all Nigerians irrespective of religion, tribe, race, or colour to use this moment to pray for peace to reign in Nigeria.

Dr Audi enjoined Nigerians to see security as the responsibility of everyone and to promptly report suspicious movements or activities around their neighbourhood to security agencies in order to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

Vanguard News Nigeria

