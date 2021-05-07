Following an attempt to overrun the Orlu Divisional Police Headquarters in Imo State on Thursday evening, joint security operatives resisted the attack, killing at least eight of the gunmen.

This development comes just days after a new commissioner of police, Abutu Yaro was deployed to the southeastern state.

The joint security operatives were also said to have recovered seven vehicles the attackers came in for the operation.

PUNCH reports that the gun duel between the gunmen and the security operatives lasted several hours before the military sent reinforcement from the 34 artillery brigade, Obinze, in Owerri.

A resident of the area who spoke to the publication anonymously said they were gripped with fear as they slept, adding that an Armoured Personnel Carrier was allegedly set ablaze at Umuna junction in Orlu town.

He also disclosed that one of his cousins was hit by a stray bullet.

While the Police Spokesperson in the state is yet to comment on the development, a top source in the force said the corpses of the hoodlums and their vehicles had been brought to the state police command headquarters in Owerri.

“We successfully repelled an attempt to raze Orlu Divisional Police Headquarters last night. The hoodlums came in multiple vehicles and sophisticated weapons and assault rifles. They were repelled and eight of them were gun down and seven vehicles belonging to them recovered.

“Their corpses and seven vehicles belonging to them had been conveyed to Imo state police command headquarters in Owerri. As I speak to you now, they are with us. You need to see their charms and other things hanging on their necks.

“It was a big war. The gunbattle lasted for hours but our men made up of the police, military, and air force overpowered them. They were denied access into the police station premises. Eight of them were killed and seven vehicles recovered while others fled,” the newspaper further quoted the source as saying.

