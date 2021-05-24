EKEDC

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has advised its customers to shun illegal activities and the use of unauthorised personnel within its network.

Mr Godwin Idemudia, General Manager, Corporate Communications, EKEDC, gave the advice in a statement issued on Monday in Lagos.

Idemudia said the advice followed reports from customers of cases of extortion and illegal connections by persons disguising as EKEDC officials.

He urged the customers to be wary of unlicensed contractors who go about deceiving customers and fleecing them whilst perpetrating illegal activities.

According to him, such activities include illegal connection, meter bypass and energy theft.

“We advise and we will continue to appeal to our customers to shun all illegal activities and report them to us.

“Also, we also appeal to our customers to report any staff that demands for any form of gratification from you for doing his or her job.

“We do not condone any form of extortion and we will ensure that any offender is brought to book.

“For any cases of extortion or illegal activities, we urge our customers to report to us via our whistleblowing email – whistleblower@ekepd.com,” he said.

Idemudia also assured the customers of stable electricity following the implementation of the DisCos’ performance improvement plan.





