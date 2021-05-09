President Muhammadu Buhari One of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirants in Ekiti ahead the 2022 governorship election, Mr Wale Aribisala, has advocated the restructuring of the security architecture of the nation to ensure a peaceful society.

Aribisala, who is the National Treasurer of the party, stated this while inaugurating his campaign team around Adebayo area of Ado-Ekiti on Saturday.

He also named a former State PDP Chairman, Chief Bola Olu-Ojo as the Director General of the campaign team.

Aribisala said that the security situation in the country had become worrisome, hence required people who know their onions to rescue the situation.

“Today, we can not say we want to travel without feeling apprehension of being kidnapped, that’s how bad our security set up is.

“What we need now are people with good ideology, with quality leadership, who could use their knowledge to revamp the economy, ensure security and bring succor to the people,” Aribisala said.

The governorship aspirant said that the experience and personality of the director-general would help the team to achieve victory in the 2021 primary election.

He urged members to propagate the good ideology of the PDP into the people.

In his acceptance speech, the Director-General, Chief Bola Olu-Ojo, expressed his readiness to work for the emergence of Aribisala as the governorship candidate of the PDP.

He promised to work with other stakeholders to have a smooth running campaign and secure the ticket for his principal. (NAN)

