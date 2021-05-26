Ekiti State representatives at the maiden edition of the General Adeyinka Adebayo South West Junior Tennis Masters concluded in Ado-Ekiti won all the titles at stake.

The host state won four gold and silver in both U-14 and U-16 boys and girls, while Oyo and Ondo won two silver and one silver respectively.

Oluwaseun Ogunsakin from Ekiti was the star player of the tournament with two gold after beating his rival from Oyo, Mubarak Abdulganeey in both U-16 and U-14 boys finals 7/6, 6/3 and 6/7, 6/2, 7/6 respectively.

ALSO READ: Insecurity: Our foundation is wrong, involve our youth — Ooni of Ife Similarly, Success Ogunjobi of Ekiti State beat Peace Agbeje from Ondo State 6/3, 6/1 to win the U-14 girls while Esther Oni completed the medal haul for Ekiti by defeating her compatriot, Faith Adeusi 6/3, 6/2 in the U-16 girls’ category.

Governor Fayemi ably represented by Hon. Awopetu commended the sponsors, and organizer’s of the five-day tournament that brought the state into the national limelight.

The closing ceremony was attended by the sponsor, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Minister of Trades and Investment who said he initiated the tournament in memory of his father, Major Gen. Adeyinka Adebayo had in attendance Governor Kayode Fayemi; Otunba Niyi Adebayo represented by his brother, Hon. Sola Adebayo, Commissioner for Works and Transport.

Vanguard News Nigeria

