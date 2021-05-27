Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has congratulated the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj-Gen Yahaya Faruk.

El-Rufai, in his congratulatory message signed by the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, issued to newsmen on Thursday in Kaduna, wished the newly appointed COAS success in taking the Nigerian Army to greater heights.

El-Rufai urged the new COAS to build on the efforts and legacies of his predecessors, including those of late Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru.

He said the government of Kaduna State was elated with the appointment of Maj.-Gen Faruk having worked closely with him when he served as General Officer Commanding, 1 Division Nigerian Army, Kaduna covering Kaduna, Niger, Kano and Jigawa States.

According to the statement, the new COAS exhibited hard work and foresight in helping to manage the security challenges of the state when he served as GOC.

“On behalf of the people and government of Kaduna State, I congratulate the new Chief of Army Staff and wish him success and God’s guidance in the onerous task.

“The Kaduna State Government is looking forward to working with the newly appointed COAS to advance peace and security in the state,” he said.





