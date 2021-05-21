Kaduna State Government House

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has called for speedy resolution of the dispute between labour and Kaduna State Government before it degenerates. He warned that if issues that led to the industrial action embarked by the labour unions were not swiftly resolved, it might spin out of control and snowball into national tragedy of immense proportion.

Abubakar made his position known in a statement by the Director of Administration, NSCIA, Zubairu Usman-Ugwu, yesterday.

Noting industrial disputes as lawful means of making demands from the government, Abubabar described the rift in the state as unfortunate, inauspicious and capable of compounding the already precarious situations prevailing in the country.

He said: “The council is concerned that if the issue is not swiftly resolved with tact and wisdom by all sides, it might not only compound the suffering of the already traumatised citizens of Kaduna, but may also even spin out of control and snowball into unforeseen national tragedy of immense proportion with unpleasant consequences across the state and beyond.

“It is in the light of the above that the council hereby appeals to all parties, especially the Kaduna State Government and the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), to exercise restraint and embrace negotiation as the best approach for resolving this avoidable crisis that has created tension and distraction for both parties from the lofty goals being pursued for the benefit of the citizens.”

According to him, one of the qualities of the community of believers in God is described by the Almighty as those who conduct their affairs by mutual consultation.

“The recourse to the roundtable with sincerity and patriotism will bring about a win-win solution for all the critical stakeholders to the relief of the general public whom both parties love to serve.”



