Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Wednesday sacked 19 political appointees to right-size the State’s public service.

“He (EL-Rufai) has approved the disengagement of the first set of political appointees to depart in the ongoing right-sizing of the public service,” the governor’s spokesman Muyiwa Adekeye said in a statement.

“The disengaged appointees are Bala Mohammed, Deputy Chief of Staff Legislative; Halima Nagogo, Special Assistant; Umar Abubakar, Special Assistant; Ben S. D. Kure, Special Adviser Political; Mustapha Nyusha and Jamilu Dan-Mutum.

“Others are Umar Haruna, Special Assistant Political; Zainab Shehu, Special Adviser Social Development; Stephen Hezron, Special Assistant to SAD SD; Mohammed Shuaibu, SSA Stakeholder Relations; Aliyu Haruna, SSA Youth; Halima Idris, SA Creative Arts.

“The rest are Aliyu Salihu, DG Public Procurement Authority; Ashiru Zuntu, SA Community Relations; Saida Sa’ad, SSA; Elias Yahaya, SA Programmes; Tasiu Suleiman Yakaji, SA to SSG; Samuel Hadwayah, SA Economic Matters; and Ahmed Mohammed Gero SSA Environment.”

El-Rufai in April said he planned to disengage some public servants in the state for fiscal reasons.

“Therefore, the state government has no choice but to shed some weight and reduce the size of the public service. It is a painful but necessary step to take, for the sake of the majority of the people of this state,” El-Rufai said.

“The public service of the state with less than 100,000 employees and their families cannot be consuming more than 90 per cent of government resources, with little left to positively impact the lives of the more than nine million that are not political appointees or civil servants.

The governor stated that it is gross injustice for such a micro minority to consume the majority of the resources of the State.





