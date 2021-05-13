By Prince Okafor The national grid again, yesterday, suffered another systems collapse, worsening the power supply situation in the country.

Vanguard gathered that the system collapse occurred, following voltage collapse in some parts of the national grid

The national grid is controlled and operated by government-owned Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN.

Power system collapse is the process by which the sequence of events accompanying voltage instability leads to an unacceptable voltage drop in a significant part of the power system.

Vanguard learned that the collapse occurred around 11.01 am yesterday.

Confirming the development, TCN General Manager, Ndidi Mbah, told Vanguard that at about 11`.01am yesterday, there was total system collapse of the grid, as a result of voltage collapse at some parts of the grid.

She stated that TCN had commenced grid recovery immediately after the collapse, from Shiroro Generating Station to Katampe TS, Abuja through the Shiroro – Katampe line at 11:29 am, and also through Delta Generating Station to Benin Transmission Substation and had reached Osogbo and parts of Lagos.

“While the grid restoration and power restoration gradually progress to other parts of the country, the cause of voltage collapse that precipitated this failure is equally being investigated.

READ ALSO: New solution saves TCO, boosts efficiency at telecoms sites “TCN appeals for patience as it works assiduously to ensure full restoration of the grid and, consequently, power supply to the remaining parts of the country,” she added.

Meanwhile, in separate messages to their customers, electricity distribution companies, DISCOs, yesterday called for calm, stressing that they were working with TCN to resolve the problem.

Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc, in a text message to its customers, said, “Dear customer, there is a partial system collapse on the national grid. Our TCN partners are working to restore supply immediately. Please bear with us.”

Similarly, Kaduna Electric said on its Twitter handle: “We regret to inform you that the power outage currently being experienced across our franchise – Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States – is as a result of the collapse of the national grid.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

