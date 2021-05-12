Ellen DeGeneres is reportedly set to end her eponymous talk show after 19 seasons, following accusations that she allowed a toxic work environment.

After 19 seasons on air and huge ratings, the talk-show host is expected to make an announcement explaining why she’s pulling the plug today, May 12, according to The Daily Mail.

The publication have said that a source told them it’s because Ellen “has had enough and told her team that she’s done”.

The insider said: “She’s promised one more season after this one and will exit at the end of the 2021/2022 season.

This comes as several former and current employees of The Ellen Show accused the 63-year-old host of ignoring “bullying” by executives.

The employees in question also accused the star of fostering a “toxic” work environment in general.

The source said, ‘The show has bled viewers since the toxic environment around Ellen and her show was made public.’

The ratings for total households from February 2020 to February 2021 were down 40% in New York City and Chicago; in Los Angeles she’s lost 59% of viewers.

In Philly ratings in the same time period were down 32% and in San Francisco she lost 50% of viewers.

Since its season premiere in September, the show garnered an average of 1.5 million viewers by March – down 1.1 million from the same time-frame a year ago, which had 2.6 million average viewers.

Ellen had apologized following the accusations.





