Ellen DeGeneres To End Her TV Talk Show In 2022

Ellen DeGeneres during a taping of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” (Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

American comedian and television host Ellen DeGeneres will end her long-running daytime television chat show “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” next year.

“When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” DeGeneres told The Hollywood Reporter.

This is coming after ratings for the show tanked following bullying allegations by several former and current employees who accused DeGeneres of fostering a toxic work environment last year and turning a blind eye to bullying by executives.

In April 2020, Variety reported on the outrage among the show’s crew members over pay reduction, a lack of communication and poor treatment by producers after the pandemic shut down production and a non-union tech company was hired to tape the show remotely from DeGeneres’ California home.

DeGeneres did eventually address the allegations and three top producers on the series — executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman, and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman — were fired.

DeGeneres made an emotional on-air apology to viewers in September 2020, during which she said sorry to employees who were hurt and claimed to have made “necessary changes”.

Ellen DeGeneres | Image: Getty Images

“I learned that things happen here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously. And I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected. I know that I’m in a position of privilege and power, and I realize that with that comes responsibility. I take responsibility for what happens at my show,” Ellen said in her season premiere.

“This is me and my intention is to always be the best person I can be, and if I’ve ever let someone down, if I’ve ever hurt their feelings, I am so sorry for that. If that’s ever the case, I’ve let myself down and I’ve hurt myself as well because I always try to grow as a person. I look at everything that comes into my life as an opportunity to learn. I got into this business to make people laugh and feel good, that’s my favorite thing to do.”

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will officially end after the upcoming 2021-22 season. DeGeneres has hosted the series since 2003, meaning the show will have run for 19 seasons by the time it ends.

The show has been a major fixture of the daytime TV landscape throughout its run and has even inspired a number of spinoffs. Those include shows like “Ellen’s Game of Games,” “The Masked Dancer,” “Family Game Fight” and “Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways.”

