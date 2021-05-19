Group Chairman, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Mr. Tony Elemelu, and other African global leaders are set to celebrate this year’s Africa Day in commemoration of African unity at the third edition of the annual UBA Africa Conversations.

The event is headlined by Africa’s international leaders including the President of Rwanda, H.E Mr Paul Kagame, Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO); Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation(WHO) and Mr. Makhtar Sop Diop, Managing Director, International Finance Corporation(IFC).

The conversations will be held online www.africaday.ubagroup.com

In a statement announcing the event, the bank said: “At a time of unparalleled African leadership in global organisations, the UBA Africa Conversations provides the opportunity for an African and global audience to hear directly from our distinguished guests on Africa’s relationship with the world, the opportunities and the challenges, and their own personal journeys.”

Moderated by Elumelu, the Group Chairman of UBA and Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, discussions will be focused on Africa’s development in the areas of the economy and finance, trade, health and the unity of the continent.

The theme of this year is, ‘Bringing Africa to the World’, epitomised by the global success of the panellists’ careers. The event will take place virtually on Tuesday May 25th, 2021 at 12pm WAT.

